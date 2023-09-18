Coach Mike McDaniel said Waddle (concussion) was "progressing" through concussion protocol as of Monday afternoon, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Waddle left Sunday night's game late in the second half after being hit in the head by Marte Mapu, which resulted in a penalty. The star wideout was eventually escorted to the locker room and never returned to the contest. It's unclear what exactly McDaniel's comments mean, but fantasy managers should get more clarity Wednesday when Miami has to release its first injury report of Week 3.