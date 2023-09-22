Waddle (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after being a limited participant in practice Friday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Waddle has yet to pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter of Miami's 24-17 Week 2 win over New England, but Friday's limited participation was a step in the right direction, as it marked the first time Waddle has practiced in any capacity since getting hurt. The 24-year-old wide receiver will need to clear the concussion in protocol in order to be eligible to play Sunday. If Waddle's unable to suit up, some combination of Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma and Cedrick Wilson will be used to fill the void opposite Tyreek Hill at wide receiver.