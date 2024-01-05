Waddle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in a limited fashion Friday.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Waddle has shown notable progress in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain since last week and did a lot more Friday than he's done in a couple weeks in terms of running intermediate routes and cutting. At this stage, the wideout's availability for Week 18 has yet to be fully determined. Given that Sunday's contest begins at 8:20 p.m. ET, official word on Waddle's status won't arrive until Miami posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff, though reports leading up to game day could help clarify whether or not he'll be able to return from a one-game absence.