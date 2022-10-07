Waddle (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion Friday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
The same goes for Tyreek Hill (quad), though fortunately for those considering either of Miami's top wideout options in Week 5 fantasy lineups, the team kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. Look for added context regarding the duo's status to arrive late Saturday/early Sunday, when national reporters such as Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport provide their weekly injury updates.
