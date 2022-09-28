Waddle (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals after being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is also listed as questionable, but both players' Week 4 statuses should be officially confirmed upon the release of Miami's inactive list 90 minutes ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. In the Dolphins 21-19 win over the Bills this past Sunday, Waddle logged 32 of a possible 43 snaps on offense en route to catching four of his six targets for 102 yards.