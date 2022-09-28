Waddle (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Bengals after being listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The same applies to starting QB Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), with the duo's Week 4 status set to be officially confirmed upon the release of Miami's inactives ahead of Thursday's 8:15 ET kickoff. In the Dolphins 21-19 win over the Bills this past Sunday, Waddle logged 32 of a possible 43 snaps on offense en route to catching four of his six targets for 102 yards.