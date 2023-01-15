Waddle is questionable to return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against Buffalo due to a shoulder injury.
Waddle was shaken up following a deep pass that was broken up by Tre'Davious White. The star wideout immediately went to the medical tent after the play and was quickly ruled questionable to return. Waddle dropped his lone target before leaving the contest.
