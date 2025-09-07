Waddle brought in four of five targets for 30 yards in the Dolphins' 33-8 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Waddle's quiet final line represented the collateral damage caused by an ugly performance from Tua Tagovailoa, who turned the ball over three times while managed just 114 passing yards overall. Waddle finished tied with Tyreek Hill for the team lead in receptions and also drew even with Malik Washington for runner-up status in targets, but it was naturally a very underwhelming day overall for the star receiver. The entire Dolphins air attack will aim for a reset in a Week 2 home matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 14.