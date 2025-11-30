Waddle brought in three of six targets for 40 yards in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Waddle finished with the second-most receiving yards on the afternoon for the Dolphins after a slow start, and he also set the pace in targets. Waddle's yardage total, his lowest since Week 7, wasn't as extraordinary when considering Tua Tagovailoa passed for only 157 yards overall on the day. Waddle should remain a key part of the air attack in a Week 14 road matchup against the Jets.