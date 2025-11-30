Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Quiet day in Week 13 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waddle brought in three of six targets for 40 yards in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Waddle finished with the second-most receiving yards on the afternoon for the Dolphins after a slow start, and he also set the pace in targets. Waddle's yardage total, his lowest since Week 7, wasn't as extraordinary when considering Tua Tagovailoa passed for only 157 yards overall on the day. Waddle should remain a key part of the air attack in a Week 14 road matchup against the Jets.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Resumes practicing in full•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Emerges from bye with foot injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Team-high yardage total in win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Long TD catch in win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Leads pass catchers again in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Stands out in upset victory•