Waddle caught four of five targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots. He added eight yards on one rushing attempt.

Waddle found a seam between three Patriots defenders and turned on the jets to score a 42-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the first half. Besides that splashy play, Waddle played second fiddle to Tyreek Hill, who led the team in targets (12) and scrimmage yards (100). The two explosive wide receivers showed they can coexist in this one, and Miami should continue to feature both in Week 2 against the Ravens.