Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Remains busy in Week 6 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waddle secured six of eight targets for 95 yards in the Dolphins' 29-27 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Waddle fell just short of his second consecutive 100-yard effort, but he still led the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon. The 2021 first-round pick has unsurprisingly seen an uptick in involvement during the first two full games Miami has played without Tyreek Hill (IR, knee), posting a combined 12-205-1 receiving line on 17 targets in that pair of contests. Waddle's clear-cut No. 1 receiver role should persist in a Week 7 road matchup against a talented Browns defense.
