Waddle (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Waddle's reps were capped for the second day in a row, but the Dolphins haven't yet suggested that his status for Sunday's game in Detroit is truly in any jeopardy. Assuming Waddle is good to go for the Week 8 contest, he'll be in a prime spot to take aim at his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the campaign. Detroit has allowed 7.7 yards per pass attempt on the season, the second-worst mark in the NFL behind the Vikings (7.9).

