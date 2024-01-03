Waddle (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Waddle, who has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain, was sidelined for the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Ravens after not practicing at all last week. With another 'DNP' on Wednesday, the wideout's status for Sunday night's game against the Bills is cloudy and it's hard to imagine Waddle approaching the Miami's regular-season finale minus a Week 18 injury designation.
