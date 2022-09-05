Waddle (lower body) is practicing with teammates Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Coach Mike McDaniel again affirmed that Waddle is on track for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Patriots. The Dolphins have taken a cautious approach to the second-year pro's recovery from an undisclosed lower body injury, but it's looking like Waddle may not even face a snap count Week 1. Miami's first set of injury reports of the 2022 season will provide more tangible information about Waddle's health, but for now he can be considered fully on track to operate alongside Tyreek Hill as one of Tua Tagovailoa's top weapons vs. New England.