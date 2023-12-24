Waddle (eye) returned to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, according to Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com.
Waddle briefly left Sunday's contest with an eye issue, but it was not severe enough to bring his outing to an early end.
