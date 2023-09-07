Waddle (oblique) practiced fully Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waddle -- who was limited Wednesday -- previously noted that he expected to suit up for Sunday's season opener against the Chargers and his return to a full practice session Thursday solidifies that outcome. As the coming season approaches, Waddle and Tyreek Hill are slated to form a dynamic 1-2 WR combo in Miami's Tua Tagovailoa-helmed offense.
