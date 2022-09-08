Waddle (quad) practiced fully Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
After logging a limited session Wednesday, Waddle was able to practice fully Thursday, which sets the stage for the 2021 first-rounder to be available for Sunday's season opener against the Patriots. Heading into the upcoming campaign, Waddle and Tyreek Hill are in line to form a dynamic 1-2 punch at wideout for the Dolphins, and in that context both players should see steady target volume from QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2022.
