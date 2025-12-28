Waddle (ribs) could not secure his only target during Miami's 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He gained seven rushing yards on his only carry.

Waddle was forced out of Sunday's win midway through the second quarter due to a ribs injury and initially listed as questionable to return, prior to which he had logged his sole carry of the day. He retook the field late in the third quarter, but failed to record any further statistics beyond being targeted once for a short incompletion with just over five minutes left on the game clock. The performance was crushing for fantasy mangers who trusted Waddle in a crucial matchup, though he had put up a respective 5-72-0 receiving line versus the Bengals in Week 16, a game which also saw Quinn Ewers line up under center. Waddle will have one last chance to display chemistry with Ewers during the Dolphins' regular-season finale on the road at New England in Week 18.