Waddle checked back into Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany after exiting earlier in the first quarter with a left knee injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle had been deemed questionable to return to the contest after he left the game following the Dolphins' second play from scrimmage when his knee appeared to get rolled up on during a Raheem Mostert rush attempt. The third-year wideout missed the rest of the Dolphins' opening possession, but after being evaluated on the sideline in the medical tent, he was cleared to check back into the game for the second play of the Dolphins' second offensive drive.