Waddle (shoulder) has returned to Sunday's playoff game against the Bills, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Waddle was forced out of the game due to a shoulder injury, but was subsequently able to return to the field. Prior to his exit, the Dolphins' starting wideout had yet to catch a pass in the contest.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Questionable to return•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: All clear for playoff debut•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Another limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited by ankle issue•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Dealing with minor ankle issue•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Five catches in season finale•