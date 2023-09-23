Waddle (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Waddle was unable to pass the five-step concussion protocol, so expect River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios to see more playing time. The Dolphins also called up Robbie Chosen from the practice squad and it's possible the speedster could also be used as the Dolphins attempt to get by without their stud receiver.