Waddle (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Ravens, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

With Waddle set to be sidelined Sunday, look for Cedrick Wilson to see added snaps alongside top WR Tyreek Hill, with Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Chase Claypool candidates see elevated roles in Week 17. Waddle will now target a potential return to action Jan. 7 against the Bills.