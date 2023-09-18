Waddle (concussion) was downgraded to out late in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Patriots after being evaluated for a concussion.

Waddle headed to the locker room after undergoing initial tests in the blue medical tent following an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. He will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to play in Week 3 against the Broncos, and it appears that initial tests detected a possible concussion. Waddle caught four of six targets for 86 yards and rushed once for minus-2 yards in the win over New England.