Waddle (concussion) was downgraded to out late in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Patriots after being evaluated for a concussion.
Waddle headed to the locker room after undergoing initial tests in the blue medical tent following an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. He will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to play in Week 3 against the Broncos, and it appears that initial tests detected a possible concussion. Waddle caught four of six targets for 86 yards and rushed once for minus-2 yards in the win over New England.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Takes hit to head in New England•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited role in opener•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Returns to full practice•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Gets in limited practice Wednesday•