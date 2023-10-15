Waddle recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers.

Waddle saw strong volume for the second consecutive week -- he had only one fewer target than Tyreek Hill -- and now has 19 opportunities across his last two games. Given the context of the Miami offense, he was surprisingly inefficient with the looks, though he did manage to find the end zone from four yards away -- his second consecutive matchup with a score. Heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Eagles, Waddle has clearly served as the secondary option behind Hill in the offense and has yet to top 86 yards in a game this season.