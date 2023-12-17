Waddle caught eight of nine targets for 142 yards in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets.

With Tyreek Hill (ankle) sitting out for the first time this season, Waddle stepped up with his highest yardage total of 2023. Waddle briefly went to the blue medical tent to have his chest examined in the first quarter, but the receiver said after the game that he just had the wind knocked out of him, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Waddle showed no ill effects after checking back in. He got behind the defense for a 60-yard touchdown in the second quarter and had six catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on seven first-half targets. Waddle picked up where he left off after halftime, converting a fourth-and-5 with a 25-yard catch over the middle to set up a field goal on Miami's first possession of the third quarter. Regardless of Hill's availability for Week 16 against the Cowboys, Waddle should continue to play a key role, as Waddle has at least 79 receiving yards in three of the last four games after reaching that mark only twice through Week 11.