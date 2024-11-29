Waddle brought in all four targets for 53 yards in the Dolphins' 30-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Four days after furnishing a season-best 8-144-1 line against the Patriots, Waddle came back down to earth but still turned in a serviceable performance. Waddle also managed to generate a scoring catch for the second straight game when he brought in a two-point conversion pass following De'Von Achane's third-quarter touchdown reception. The 2021 first-round pick now has at least four catches in five of the last six games, affording him a solid floor heading into a Week 14 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 8.