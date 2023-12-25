Waddle is set to undergo further evaluation Monday after he was unable to return to Sunday's 22-20 win over the Cowboys after exiting in the third quarter with a shin injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport doesn't specify whether Waddle's upcoming evaluation will include an MRI, but the fact that the wideout wasn't able to check back into a closely-contested game Sunday despite being listed as questionable to return was somewhat discouraging. Before exiting the game, Waddle hauled in one of four targets for 50 yards over 28 snaps, with his production taking a noticeable hit from Week 15 win over the Jets (8-142-1 receiving line on nine targets), when the Dolphins were without No. 1 wideout Tyreek Hill (ankle). Even if Waddle's evaluation reveals no significant injury, his practice activity will still need to be monitored closely throughout the week to get a sense of his odds of playing next Sunday in Baltimore.