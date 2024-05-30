Waddle signed a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension with the Dolphins on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $76 million guaranteed.

Waddle is now one of the top five highest-paid receivers in the NFL with an annual salary of $28.25 million. The 2021 first-round pick has been dominant since entering the league, ripping off three straight seasons with 1,000-plus yards, including a 2022 campaign where he produced 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns across 17 games. The 25-year-old battled injuries last season but is fully healthy ahead of the 2024 campaign. Waddle is still the clear No. 2 receiver behind Tyreek Hill, but there's clearly room for both players to produce as the fastest receiving duo in the league.