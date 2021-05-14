Waddle signed his rookie contract worth $27.1 million including a $17.1 million signing bonus with the Dolphins on Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The 2021 sixth-overall pick is now set to reunite with his college quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the Dolphins. Will Fuller figures to have the same type of field-stretching role Waddle will have this season but on just a one-year deal, whatever Fuller's short-term impact may be, don't expect it to hinder Waddle too much from emerging as the team's top future playmaker for years to come.