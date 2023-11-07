Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Waddle (knee) is "in a good spot" but "definitely still sore" after Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Waddle, who exited with a knee injury in the first quarter but was able to retake the field, secured three of six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's loss. McDaniel expressed optimism about the third-year wideout's status, but said "we're going to make sure we don't do any harm to [Waddle], moving forward," mentioning that he's already dealt with multiple injuries this season. Waddle will benefit from a bye Week 10 before returning versus the Raiders on Nov. 19, which should give him plenty of time to get healthy.