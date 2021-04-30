The Dolphins selected Waddle in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, sixth overall.

Waddle (5-foot-10, 180) is a uniquely explosive player and in Miami he'll reunite with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who helped make Waddle an incomparable big-play threat at Alabama. On just 133 collegiate targets Waddle produced 1,999 yards (15.0 YPT) and 17 touchdowns, and if he had run a 40-yard dash before the draft it likely would have been well below the 4.40-second mark. Will Fuller is an excellent big-play threat for Miami but he's suspended for one game and only on a one-year deal, so Waddle could make a short-term impact in addition to his very likely long-term contributions.