Waddle brought in five of six targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 34-10 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Although he came up just short of the century mark, Waddle still paced the Dolphins in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets. Nearly half of his yardage came on the highlight play of his afternoon, a 43-yard touchdown grab in the latter portion of the third quarter. Waddle's production has unsurprisingly picked up since Tyreek Hill's season-ending knee injury, has the talented fifth-year wideout has recorded at least 95 receiving yards in three of his last four games while logging at least six targets in each of those contests. Waddle next sets his sights on an inconsistent Ravens secondary, which he'll face off with in a Week 9 home matchup Thursday night.