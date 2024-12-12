Waddle (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though fellow wideout Tyreek Hill (wrist) cleared up any concern about his availability for Sunday's game in Houston by practicing fully Thursday, Waddle's status warrants closer attention on the heels of consecutive limited practices to begin Week 15 prep. If Waddle is able to put in a full practice Friday, he'll likely avoid taking a designation into the Dolphins' matchup with the Texans.