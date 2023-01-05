Waddle (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Though Waddle's reps have been capped both of the past two days, the health of his shoulder is a lesser concern for his Week 18 fantasy prospects than the state of the Miami quarterback room. Head coach Mike McDaniel has all but ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for a second straight game, while top backup Teddy Bridgewater (knee) has been limited in practice the past two days while battling a dislocated finger on his throwing hand. Bridgewater appeared to be doing more work Thursday than he did Wednesday, but rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson could be trending toward his second career start at this stage of the week. The Dolphins' final Week 18 practice Friday should provide more clarity on the status of Waddle heading into the weekend, as well as Miami's plans at quarterback.
