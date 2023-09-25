Waddle remains in concussion protocol Monday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Mike McDaniel sounded optimistic about Waddle's progress Monday, but the wide receiver's status is unchanged after he sat out Sunday's historic 70-20 win over the Broncos. Miami proved it can get by just fine without him, but the Dolphins would still welcome Waddle back with open arms for the team's pivotal clash with the AFC East rival Bills on Sunday. In order to play, Waddle would first have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol.