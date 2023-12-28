Waddle (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Heraldreports.
Given that Waddle is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, it's not surprising that the wideout hasn't practiced yet this week. Waddle now has one more chance to get some on-field work in ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, but at this stage his Week 17 availability remains cloudy.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: High-ankle sprain not severe•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: May have high-ankle injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Set for evaluation Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Departs with shin injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Returns to action•