Watch Now:

Waddle (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Heraldreports.

Given that Waddle is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, it's not surprising that the wideout hasn't practiced yet this week. Waddle now has one more chance to get some on-field work in ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, but at this stage his Week 17 availability remains cloudy.

More News