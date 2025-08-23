Waddle is in uniform ahead of Saturday's preseason game versus the Jaguars, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Waddle has yet to play during exhibition season, first due to an undisclosed injury in the first contest and then because most of the Dolphins' key players were held out last Saturday. This will mark Waddle's first game action with QB Tua Tagovailoa since last season, when the wide receiver failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his four-year career.