Waddle (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
A shoulder issue led to Waddle logging limited practices this past week, but he'll give it a go Sunday and, barring any in-game setbacks, he should continue to see his share of targets alongside fellow starting wideout Tyreek Hill in QB Tua Tagovailoa's (concussion) return to the lineup following a two-game absence. Through six contests, Waddle has done his part from a fantasy perspective, catching 30 of his 49 targets for 533 yards and three TDs, while Hill has racked up an impressive 50-701-2 line on 65 targets in that span.
