Waddle is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter.

After hauling in 15-yard reception on the Dolphins' first play from scrimmage, Waddle exited the contest following Miami's next play, when his left leg appeared to get rolled over while he was blocking on a Raheem Mostert run, per Alain Poupart of SI.com. The wideout was able to walk off the field under his own power, but immediately headed into a medical tent for further evaluation. The Dolphins should provide an update on Waddle's condition by halftime, if not sooner.