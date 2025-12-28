Waddle (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.

Waddle injured his ribs in the second quarter of Miami's matchup against Tampa Bay. He didn't record a single reception before leaving the field Sunday, though he did log one carry for seven yards. Malik Washington, Cedrick Wilson, Theo Wease and Tahj Washington will operate as the Dolphins' only available wide receivers as long as Waddle remains sidelined.