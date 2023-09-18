Waddle is being evaluated for a concussion Sunday in New England.

Waddle was taken into the blue medical tent in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Patriots after taking a hit to the head from Marte Mapu, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Mapu was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the helmet-to-helmet hit. Waddle will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he can return to action. The 24-year-old wide receiver had four catches for 86 yards on six targets and one rushing attempt for minus-2 yards prior to getting hurt.