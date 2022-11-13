Waddle brought in four of five targets for 66 yards in the Dolphins' 39-17 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Waddle's receiving yardage total was a team high on the afternoon, and he also logged the longest catch of the day for the Dolphins (29 yards). The second-year wideout's yardage total was actually his lowest since Week 5, but with 878 yards through 10 games, he'll head into a Week 11 bye.