Waddle brought in three of seven targets for 52 yards in the Dolphins' 16-13 overtime win over the Commanders in Madrid on Sunday.

Waddle's yardage total wasn't anything to write home about, but it was good enough to lead the Dolphins on a day when Tua Tagovailoa threw for only 171 yards. Waddle also paced Miami in targets and contributed a game-long 31-yard grab, and he's now eclipsed 50 receiving yards in six of the last seven games overall, including four straight. Waddle will next take aim at the Saints secondary in a Week 13 home matchup on Sunday, Nov. 30 following a Week 12 bye.