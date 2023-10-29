Waddle secured seven of 12 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Waddle led the Dolphins in receiving yards on the afternoon, with the exclamation point coming via a 31-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter, his third score of the season. All of Waddle's end-zone trips this season have come within the last four contests, and Sunday's performance also qualified as his first 100-yard tally of the campaign. Waddle figures to be busy once again during the Dolphins' Week 9 showdown against the powerful Chiefs offense in Germany.