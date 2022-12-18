Waddle secured three of seven targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

Waddle's game-high receiving yardage total was his best since Week 8, while his trip to the end zone, which came on a 67-yard grab in which he got wide open in the middle of the field and capped off the Dolphins' first second-half drive, was his first touchdown since Week 10. Waddle did subsequently exit the game briefly with a forearm injury but was able to return. The third-year wideout still hasn't logged more than five catches since Week 8, however, a matter he'll look to rectify in a key Week 16 Christmas Day battle at home against the Packers.