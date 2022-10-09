Waddle (groin) caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets.

The final score is deceiving, as Miami actually had a chance to take the lead before the Jets pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns following a missed Dolphins field goal. Due to the game being close throughout, Miami was able to use a run-first approach on offense following Teddy Bridgewater's first-quarter head injury. No Dolphins receiver reached 50 yards as Miami turned to third-stringer Skylar Thompson under center, even though Waddle and Tyreek Hill (foot) combined to catch all 10 of their targets. The return of either Bridgewater or Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) would greatly benefit Waddle in Week 6 against the Vikings.