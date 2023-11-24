Waddle caught all eight of his targets for 114 yards in Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets.

Waddle shrugged off a tough matchup with a Jets secondary that came in allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to wide receivers, as he set a season high in catches while coming seven yards short of his season high. This was only Waddle's second 100-yard performance of 2023 after he posted six such games last season. Waddle looks healthy after playing through injuries for much of the season, and he'll have a golden opportunity to build on his momentum in Week 13 against Washington's vulnerable secondary.