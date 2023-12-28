Waddle (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Waddle, who suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 16 action, has yet to practice this week. If he is indeed unavailable Sunday, Tyreek Hill (ankle) and Cedrick Wilson would be in line to lead the Dolphins' WR corps versus Baltimore, with Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Chase Claypool candidates to see added opportunities this weekend.