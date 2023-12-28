Waddle (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Waddle, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in this past Sunday's 22-20 win over the Cowboys, has yet to practice this week. Unless Waddle takes a dramatic step forward in his recovery over the next few days and is cleared to play this weekend, Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios, Chase Claypool and Robbie Chosen (concussion) could all see slight upticks in snaps behind No. 1 wideout Tyreek Hill.