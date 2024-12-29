Waddle, who is questionable for Sunday's contest against Cleveland due to a knee injury, isn't likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site, there was some optimism about Waddle being able to suit up against the Browns after logging a limited practice both Thursday and Friday, but Rapoport's report suggests the wideout is expected to miss a second straight contest. If Waddle does sit out, it will be a big blow to a Miami passing attack that will also likely be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is doubtful due to a hip injury. Meanwhile, Rapoport notes that No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to play despite a lingering wrist injury, and Hill could be peppered with plenty of targets while joined by wideout Malik Washington and tight end Jonnu Smith as the top options for presumed signal-caller Tyler Huntley.